Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

