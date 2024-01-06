Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $367.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

