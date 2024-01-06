Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $145.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.