Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,525.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,213.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,365.12 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,030.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

