Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $177.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $162.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.54 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.08. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,229,313. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,640,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

