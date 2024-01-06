Coastline Trust Co Sells 4,244 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 32,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.