Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,089 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $544.31 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $597.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.21 and a 200 day moving average of $500.95.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

