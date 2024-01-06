Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.00% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HYLS opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
