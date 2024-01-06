Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 118,812 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.67% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

