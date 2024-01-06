Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Stock Down 1.5 %

Hershey stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

