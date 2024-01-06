Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,793,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

