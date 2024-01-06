Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

