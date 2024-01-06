Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 591,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

