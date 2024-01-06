Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.93% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after buying an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

