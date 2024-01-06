Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.50 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.