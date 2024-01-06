Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.