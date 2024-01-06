Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.04% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,557,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $24.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

