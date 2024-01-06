Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $151,073,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

