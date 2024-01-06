Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XBI opened at $89.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

