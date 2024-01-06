Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after buying an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

