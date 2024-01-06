Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,984 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $280,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 78,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 45,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

