Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 51,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 138,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

