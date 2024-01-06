Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 599 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE MET opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

