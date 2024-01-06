Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,408.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,234.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,061.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

