Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $70.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

