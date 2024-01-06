Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 64 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $913.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $833.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $924.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.