Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,789 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.