Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $14.56 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,685,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,200,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,809,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

