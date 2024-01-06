Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $490.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

