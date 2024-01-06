Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $145.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

