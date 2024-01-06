Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $95.61.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,678 shares of company stock worth $4,596,897. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

