DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6,031.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.69. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.