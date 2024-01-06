Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %

EGLE stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $558.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.