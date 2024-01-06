Essex LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Essex LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $367.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.36 and a 200-day moving average of $343.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

