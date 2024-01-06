ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $181.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.49. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.89 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.