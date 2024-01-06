Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $490.97 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.34 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

