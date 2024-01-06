Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 19,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,066 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.80. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

