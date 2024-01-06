Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

