Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RVMD opened at $28.38 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $484,176.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 8,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $211,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,742,725.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $484,176.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,491 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

