Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.8 %

NCLH opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

