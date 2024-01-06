Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 312.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.9% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 92,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 183,070 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.48 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.83 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

