Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,385 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $52.00 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

