Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,953 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Erasca were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Erasca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Erasca by 1,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 493,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 721,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,926.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,899,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,799,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander W. Casdin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 493,974 shares in the company, valued at $819,996.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 761,850 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

