Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 941 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $1,305,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

