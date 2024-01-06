Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $377.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $299.35 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.79.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.82.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

