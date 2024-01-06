Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $27,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

AYI opened at $205.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.55. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

