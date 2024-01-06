Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tyra Biosciences were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

