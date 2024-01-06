Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.59 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

