Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $367.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.36 and its 200-day moving average is $343.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.