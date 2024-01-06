Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.